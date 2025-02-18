Jharkhand unveils ambitious plans for education, science and innovation

The Jharkhand government has unveiled ambitious projects aimed at propelling the state into a new era of education, science, and innovation. The spotlight is on the launch of the Jharkhand Student Research and Innovation Policy, 2025, the development of a Science City, and the construction of a new campus for Ranchi University, all set to bolster the state’s educational infrastructure and research capabilities.

In a bid to foster a culture of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship among the youth, the state has introduced the Jharkhand Student Research and Innovation Policy, 2025. This policy is designed to align with the National Education Policy 2020, focusing on integrating research within educational institutions. Under this initiative, a substantial ₹1,280 crore will be invested to establish research and innovation cells at universities and colleges across the state. The aim is clear: to develop Jharkhand as a leading hub for research-driven development and innovation.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his confidence in the new policy, emphasising its role in enhancing the state’s research ecosystem and empowering the youth. He remarked, “This policy will provide a framework for students to engage in meaningful research and set the foundation for a future where innovation becomes an integral part of our development.”

In another key initiative, the state government has earmarked ₹270 crore for the development of Science City. The Regional Science Centre in Ranchi will be upgraded into a world-class science hub spread over 25 acres of land. The new Science City will feature a blend of scientific exhibits and entertainment options, positioning it as a major attraction for both tourists and students. The project aims to promote scientific tourism in Ranchi and foster a deeper understanding of science and technology among visitors.

On the new Ranchi University campus, Chief Minister Soren highlighted its potential to transform higher education in the state. “This new campus will not only provide modern facilities but also serve as a symbol of our commitment to providing quality education to the youth of Jharkhand,” he stated.

Adding further momentum to the state’s educational reforms, the new Ranchi University campus is under construction at Chedi, located in Ranchi district. With an investment of ₹1,100 crore, the sprawling 87-acre campus will provide 30,000 students with access to state-of-the-art facilities and world-class education. The new infrastructure will elevate the state’s higher education sector, meeting the growing demand for quality academic spaces and cutting-edge research.

On the digital front, the government is taking significant steps to streamline educational administration through technology. Several web portals were launched during the event, aimed at simplifying processes and improving efficiency. Key portals include the Learning Management System, Salary Determination and Verification Portal, and the Private University Management Portal. These initiatives are designed to bring transparency and speed to educational administration, making it easier for both students and educational institutions to navigate the system.

Sudivya Kumar, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education, stressed the importance of digitalisation in enhancing the efficiency of the education system. He stated, “These portals will not only simplify administrative processes but also ensure that students have a seamless experience while navigating through the system.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary Rahul Kumar Purwar, Managing Director and CEO of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, and the vice-chancellors of various universities across the state.