African countries urged to develop human capital in space science, technology

African countries have been urged to expedite concerted efforts in developing the continent’s human capital in space science and technology to harness its vast opportunities.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing 38th African Union (AU) summit at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, President of the African Space Council of the African Space Agency Tidiane Ouattara said the African continent lacks the critical mass of expertise needed to fully leverage space science and technology.

Ouattara said the African Space Agency, a newly established independent organ of the AU, is tasked by African leaders with promoting the use of space science and technology by fostering continental collaboration and advancing relevant knowledge and skills.

“Creating local capacity is one of our strategic objectives. Since space science is relatively new in Africa, we have realized that we need to create a critical mass and increase the number of young people who are knowledgeable about space science,” Ouattara said.

Noting the crucial need to coordinate space programs, Ouattara said African countries can be classified into three groups based on their experience and engagement in the sector.

He said countries such as Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco are the pioneers in Africa’s space sector, while a number of newcomers are exerting efforts in the sector, including Ethiopia, Gabon, Rwanda, and Kenya, Xinhua news agency reported.

He, however, said the majority of African countries do not even have dedicated space policies and institutions.

“More than 60 per cent of Africa’s population is young, and they are our opportunities. If we train them well, we have the opportunity to use their capabilities for many kinds of space science applications, such as disaster risk reductions, climate change adaptation and mitigation, rural development, urban development, and others,” Ouattara said.

Acknowledging the absence of robust data-sharing practices and policy frameworks in Africa’s space sector, he stressed the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation to enable countries to benefit from data exchange mechanisms.

“We cannot develop the space without the partnership, both intra-African partnerships and partnerships with abroad,” he said.