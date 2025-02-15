Prez Murmu lauds BIT Mesra’s contribution to science and Tech

President Droupadi Murmu graced the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra on Saturday, commending its legacy of academic excellence and innovation.

Addressing a gathering at the institute, she underscored the transformative impact of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, on modern society. She noted that India had been swift in integrating AI into higher education and praised BIT Mesra for introducing a B.Tech. course in the discipline in 2023.

“The world is changing at an unprecedented pace. What seemed impossible yesterday is a reality today. As technology reshapes economies, we must ensure that its benefits reach all sections of society,” she said.

BIT Mesra, established in 1955, has been at the forefront of engineering education in India. The institute was the first in the country to introduce a Department of Space Engineering and Rocketry in 1964 and was among the pioneers in setting up a Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Park (STEP) in 1975.

The President emphasized the importance of preserving traditional knowledge even as scientific advancements gain momentum. “Not all problems require large-scale technological interventions. Small, indigenous solutions rooted in traditional wisdom often hold the key,” she remarked.

She also took note of the increasing participation of women in STEM fields, describing it as a positive shift towards a more inclusive scientific community.

President Murmu, who has previously served as the Chancellor of BIT Mesra during her tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, expressed confidence that the institute would continue to play a significant role in shaping India’s technological future.

“The Platinum Jubilee is an occasion to reflect on the institute’s past achievements and reaffirm its commitment to excellence. BIT Mesra will remain a key contributor to India’s scientific progress,” she concluded.