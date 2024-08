Satish Jha, director technical (planning and projects) of Central Mining Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) has been selected as the next chairman cum managing director of Sanctoria headquartered Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) by Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) of the central government.

Out of 10 candidates selected for the interview by PESB, four were from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). At present, Samiran Dutta is the chairman cum managing director of ECL.

ECL is the largest coal producer in West Bengal. ECL is trying its level best to increase its productions both from the underground and from the open cast coal mines to meet the target.

