Hanging dead body of ECL employee recovered by police in Andal

Andal Police has recovered the body of Meghnad Harijan (58), an employee of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) from Pure Jambad number six pit area of West Burdwan district.

Banbahal police outpost under Andal police station has sent the body for post-mortem. His son, Vimsen Harijan has alleged that Meghnad Harijan did not return to his house after work yesterday and today his body was recovered hanging in the wee hours.

Ravindra Kumar, a neighbor, said that it is still not clear whether he committed suicide or there is any foul play behind his death and only police investigations can reveal the truth.

Banbahal police station has lodged an unnatural death case and has started investigations. Police will question his family members and office colleagues, sources said.