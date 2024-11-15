Coal scam: CBI seeks court approval to frame charges

The process of framing charges in the coal pilferage scam in the jurisdiction of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has started today at the CBI Special Court in Asansol.

Today, during the hearing of this case, the CBI advocate, Rakesh Kumar urged judge Rajesh Chakraborty to allow framing of charges in the coal pilferage scam case.

He further added that the charges will be framed against 12 public servants, including officials of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), 10 companies and 27 individuals. Various sections have been imposed on three categories, the CBI advocate has told the court.

The defending advocates challenged a few of the sections imposed upon their clients. The court has further given a date on 18 November to hear their arguments.

It is expected that after hearing their arguments, now the CBI Special Court in Asansol will give a separate date for framing of the charges in the coal theft case.

There are fifty accused in this coal theft case, one of the main accused, Binoy Mishra is still absconding and has not been arrested by the CBI yet. One of the accused, an ECL security officer, has already died due to heart attack, during the search operation in his house by the CBI. So the charges will be framed against 48 persons by CBI in the coal scam case and out of which 46 persons have been present in the court today.

Senior criminal Advocates of Asansol Court Sekhar Kundu, Somnath Chattoraj and Avisek Mukherjee, appearing on behalf of the accused, said that they have objections against imposing a few sections by CBI on their clients and will challenge them before the court during the next hearing on Monday.