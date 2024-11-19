Coal scam case: Next hearing on 25 November

The process of framing charges in the coal scam will start in CBI Special Court at Asansol on 25 November. CBI Special Court judge in Asansol, Rajesh Chakraborty has directed all the 48 accused to be present in the court on 25 November, otherwise warrants will be issued against them.

Rakesh Kumar, advocate of CBI had urged the court to approve framing of charges in the about Rs 1,300 crore coal scam case. CBI has lodged a case against 50 persons in this case and already one of the accused, an ECL security officer has died and another main accused Binoy Mishra is still absconding.

Interpol has already issued a red corner notice on the requests of CBI to nab Binoy Mishra.

As a result, charges will be framed against 48 persons in this case.

All these 48 persons were present in the court today.

Senior criminal lawyer of Asansol District Court Sekhar Kundu, Somnath Chattoraj were present today for the accused in the court. A senior advocate from Kolkata appeared on behalf of the main accused, Anup Majee.

Anup Majee has been given relief so far by the Supreme Court. All the accused have been arrested by the CBI and later have been released on bail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also simultaneously probed the coal scam case and has taken a number of accused into custody. All the accused, arrested by ED, have also managed to secure bail.

There are over 396 witnesses in this coal theft case lodged by CBI in November 2020. The coal theft case lodged by CBI in Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) leasehold area barely few months before the 2021 Assembly polls in the state has rocked the nation during that time.