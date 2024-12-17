Safety for women in trains

Aiming to ensure a safe travel environment for women and children by implementing robust security measures, the Eastern Railway operated 156 Mail/Express trains, 171 passenger trains, and 13 ladies’ special trains being escorted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), including 74 trains jointly patrolled by male and female personnel. The government railway police (GRP) also escorts an additional 333 trains. These measures ensure vigilant monitoring and rapid response to incidents, making rail travel safer.

Recognising the needs of women travelers, Eastern Railway has deployed women RPF personnel at key stations across its divisions. Initiatives such as ‘Meri Saheli’ have been introduced to provide targeted assistance and security to single women passengers. Operational across 15 major stations and covering 88 trains, this initiative involves 525 lady sub-inspectors and constables dedicated to ensuring women’s safety. Additionally, the Matangini Squad, comprising 56 female officers, patrols 25 critical suburban stations daily, further reinforcing safety nets for women commuters.

According to the ER, strict action against offenders in women’s coaches has led to significant enforcement under Section 162 of the Railway Act. Over 1,345 cases were registered in November alone, resulting in 1,503 arrests and fines exceeding Rs 275,950.

