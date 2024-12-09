RSS warns of threat to ‘Chicken Neck’ corridor

Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), raised serious concerns over radical groups in Bangladesh allegedly promoting narratives aimed at destabilising India.

In a recent statement, Mr Hosabale highlighted that a primary focus of these groups is the strategic “Chicken Neck” corridor near Siliguri in Darjeeling district, which connects the Northeast to the rest of India. He further claimed that some of these radical factions are actively disseminating their messages on social media and providing training to Kuki militants, reportedly with plans to deploy them in Northeast India to create unrest and instability.

He also expressed alarm over recent developments in Bangladesh’s foreign policy. According to him, Mohammad Yunus, an advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, and the Pakistani Prime Minister recently held a closed-door meeting, sparking fears of potential anti-India alliances. Citing specific incidents, Mr Hosabale noted that on 11 November, a cargo vessel from Pakistan docked directly in Chittagong for the first time since 1971. Alongside this, Bangladesh has eased import restrictions on Pakistani goods by removing mandatory physical inspections, a move that could significantly strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh ties while bypassing India’s strategic interests. Adding to these concerns, he said that Pakistani universities have signed a memorandum to promote Urdu education in Bangladesh, with the active involvement of the Pakistan High Commission.

He warned that such initiatives might influence educational narratives in the region. Mr Hosabale strongly condemned the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other religious minorities by Islamic extremists in Bangladesh. These acts include attacks, killings, looting, arson, and the persecution of women, he said.

He criticised the Bangladesh government for failing to act decisively and accused it of suppressing peaceful protests. The RSS also demanded the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu religious leader and ISKCON sanyasi, who was reportedly arrested during a peaceful protest. The organisation urged the Indian government to intensify efforts to protect minorities in Bangladesh and seek international support to address the ongoing violence.