TMC calls out at BJP’s ‘double standard’

The Trinamul Congress has come down heavily on the BJP after a deeply troubling case of academic malpractice emerged from BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where a peon was caught on camera evaluating answer scripts at a government college in Narmadapuram district. Slamming the BJP’s glaring hypocrisy and double standards, TMC exposed the rot within the education system under the so-called “Double-Engine” government and raised serious questions about the sanctity of examinations and academic integrity in the state.

Calling out the BJP’s hypocrisy, TMC leader Riju Dutta said: “At a time when BJP leaders are gleefully celebrating the cancellation of appointments of almost 26,000 teachers in Bengal, a video has surfaced from the BJP-ruled ‘Double-Engine’ Madhya Pradesh, showing a peon grading answer sheets in a government college. Let that sink in! This is the same BJP-ruled MP that gave India the infamous Vyapam Scam, where more than 40 individuals including doctors, medical students, civil servants, and police personnel, have died under mysterious circumstances. Where is the outrage from the BJP’s self-righteous moral police? Will chief minister Mohan Yadav and the government of Madhya Pradesh be held accountable for this? Will there be an independent investigation into the scale of this decay in the BJP’s education system? When deserving teachers in Bengal are being unfairly penalised, there has to be scrutiny in all malpractices in the BJP-ruled States also! Law must be equal for all. Justice cannot be selective.”

“In the video, we saw one peon. But should we not consider how many more such individuals in the State have suddenly acquired the authority to evaluate answer scripts in this manner? Who will ensure justice here? They only raise their voices when it concerns Bengal. The eligible teachers here have been asked to take a re-examination. So shouldn’t these candidates also be asked to do the same, given how their answer sheets were checked? Shouldn’t the law be the same for everyone?” questioned state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.