Unrest after job-losers storm DI offices, clash with police

Tension gripped various districts across West Bengal on Wednesday as large-scale protests erupted over the issue of job losses in the school education sector.

Agitated job-seekers, many of whom have been affected by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on recruitment irregularities, demonstrated and attempted to gherao District Inspector (DI) offices in multiple locations including Kolkata, Malda, Barasat, Balurghat and Hooghly. From breaking open DI office gates to locking them from outside, scenes of high drama unfolded across the state. At several places, police intervention led to clashes. In Kasba, when protesters marched towards the DI office, they were stopped by the police, leading to scuffles. Protesters alleged they were manhandled, dragged, and even beaten with lathis. Several sustained injuries, and at least one person reportedly fell unconscious. Women protesters claimed they were also subjected to baton charges. “It is shameful. Male officers hit us in sensitive areas with lathis,” said one woman protester. In a rare act of defiance, many of them lay down on the road in front of the DI office, bringing traffic to a halt on Rashbehari Avenue.

Advertisement

Massive traffic jams were reported in several areas, and BJP MLAs staged a protest march to Lalbazar, later blocking roads in central Kolkata. Meanwhile, protests also rocked Haldia and Mecheda, where roads were blocked, and in West Midnapore, the local DI was prevented from entering the office, which was found locked by agitators. In another symbolic protest, some protesters hung OMR sheets around their necks, highlighting their status as qualified candidates who had cleared recruitment exams. “We are not terrorists. Why were we beaten? We had no weapons. Under whose orders was this brutality unleashed?” asked a protester. Another job-aspirant, Anish Chattopadhyay, expressed his anguish: “We are teachers standing on the streets today, without pens in our hands. We can’t look in the eye of our students.” In a dramatic gesture, many protesters held Rs 500 notes aloft, saying they were ready to “bribe” the police to get justice. “Every file needs money to move. Even during police verification, officials demanded bribes,” alleged one teacher. “Merit and education have no value, only money does,” said another. Though the Supreme Court order has led to the disqualification of many, the state government has yet to issue formal termination letters. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier assured that “eligible” candidates would be protected, but widespread dissatisfaction remains. Senior leaders from CPI-M and Congress, including Sujan Chakraborty and Soumya Aich Roy, condemned the police action. “The administration is being used to crush legitimate demands,” said Chakraborty.

Advertisement

DC (SED-South East Division) Bholanath Pandey said the protesters were requested to send a delegation to meet officials. “We assured them that police would facilitate the deputation process,” he said. However, protesters insisted it was a premeditated action by the authorities to suppress their movement. DC (South Suburban Division) Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta said adequate police were deployed to maintain law and order and urged all to submit their deputations peacefully. As the protests enter a second day, tensions remain high with no immediate resolution in sight.

Kolkata Police in its official X-handle wrote after the violence: “It is clarified that outside the Kasba DI Office, an unruly mob launched an unprovoked and violent attack on police personnel, including women police. Four male and two female police personnel sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Police were compelled to use mild force to disperse the mob and prevent further injuries and damage to property. Investigation into the incident is underway.”