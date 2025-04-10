TMC accuses BJP of distorting Mamata’s statement on Waqf

Trinamul leader Kunal Ghosh has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for twisting CM Mamata Banerjee’s Comments on Waqf Amendment Bill.

“The comments made by CM Mamata Banerjee on Waqf are being distorted by the BJP to create a baseless narrative. She made her stand clear that divisive politics based on religion will not be allowed in Bengal. Irrespective of how they arm-twisted their way in with Waqf in Parliament, no one in Bengal should be worried as the Trinamul Congress government is in power, and it would ensure no harm came to its people. As the state’s guardian, Mamata Banerjee can give such assurances … .We strongly condemn how the statement is being twisted by the BJP for its propaganda…The BJP cannot tolerate that Mamata Banerjee is for all; this is why they are engaging in distorted propaganda,” said the leader.

Party’s national spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja debunked the BJP’s misleading propaganda on CM Mamata Banerjee’s Waqf Comments.

“BJP’s only aim is to create division within the society, incite chaos and violence, provoking conflict between communities, and to divide Bengal as well as the country. They forcibly passed the Waqf Amendment Act in the Parliament. Now, they are unable to control the present situation. People across the country have erupted in protests. Will BJP take the responsibility for this unrest? They may not believe in the Constitution but we do. Maa-Mati-Manush chairperson Mamata Banerjee has always kept faith in the Constitution, which states that everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, will live together in harmony and with love. BJP is destroying that spirit and is working against the values of secularism and unity. BJP needs to stop maligning Bengal and spreading misleading information. We are fighting against this and will continue doing so,” said the minister.

Meanwhile the party in its X-handle wrote: “@BJP4India is mincing Smt. @MamataOfficial’s words to peddle a distorted narrative that suits their communal, divisive agenda. Make no mistake, nothing that endangers the people of Bengal will be allowed. Our Hon’ble Chairperson is people’s shield and strength. No harm will touch them under her watch.”