Illegal to hold up bodies till bills are paid: WBCERC chief

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC), sole body monitoring treatment infrastructure in private hospitals and nursing homes across the state, plans to frame rules to streamline these healthcare facilities allegedly withholding release of dead bodies till relatives of the deceased clear bills.

The WBCERC has warned the private healthcare facilities not to withhold the release of a dead body due to non-payment of dues. The body should be handed over to the deceased’s relatives within stipulated time period after his or her death at the private hospital or nursing home.

While addressing in the eighth state conference of the Progressive Nursing Home Association in the city on Tuesday, Justice Asim Banerjee, WBCERC commissioner and retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, said: “We are planning to frame rules on how outstanding hospital bills are paid by relatives of patients after deaths of the latter at private hospitals and nursing homes during treatments. We will also take clearance from the state government before formation of the rules. But release of a dead body should not be withheld by private healthcare establishments by any means, not even showing reasons for non-payment of bills. At the same time, hospitals should not also withhold indoor patients discharged by concerned doctors,” Justice Banerjee said.

Sometimes, private hospitals and nursing homes are found allegedly delaying to handover dead bodies to the members of their respective families demanding payment of due amount for medical treatments.

The commission chief has also urged the private healthcare facilities to ensure round-the-clock service of trained nurses and resident medical officers (RMO).

The private hospitals and nursing homes should also stop their tendencies to earn more money by misusing funds of the Swasthya Sathi scheme of the state government, he urged.

According to him, no other state outside West Bengal has the Clinical Establishment Act that was launched in 2017 by the state government. The WBCERC, an autonomous body, has been formed following this Act. This commission looks after around 5,000 to 7,000 private hospitals and nursing homes in the state.