Recruitment scam: Plea in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe against Trinamul MP

A BJP leader on Monday filed a petition in Calcutta High Court demanding a probe against Trinamul Congress MP Aparupa Poddar, aka Afrin Ali, over his alleged involvement in the recruitment of Group-C nonteaching staff in the state-run schools of West Bengal. The petition has been filed by state BJP leader and a counsel of the Calcutta High Court Tarunjyoti Tiwari.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha admitted the petition. The hearing in the matter will probably be held on April 26. In the petition, Tiwari has accused Pddar – a Lok Sabha Sabha member from Arambagh constituency in Hooghly district — of making recommendations in appointments Group- C non-teaching staff in state-run schools in her letterhead. Before filing the petition, Tiwari had lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Poddar’s alleged involvement in the scam.

“I am requesting the CBI to take immediate action against Poddar and interrogate her by taking her into custody, if necessary,” Tiwari said.

He also claimed that in the letter to the CBI, he has referred to certain incidents that prove the involvement of the Trinamul MP in the recruitment of Group C non-teaching staff. On April 21, Poddar served legal notices to Tiwari and the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of ‘unnecessarily’ dragging her name in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam. In the notice, Poddar has accused Adhikari and Tiwari of maligning her image in social media by dragging her name in the recruitment scam. She has also threatened to file a libel suit against both if they do not publicly apologise for their social media comments.

Earlier, she had filed a complaint against the two BJP leaders at the Serampore police station in Hooghly district.