Ramakrishna Mission gets back its property

The Ramakrishna Mission has successfully regained possession of its property, which was reportedly taken over by a group of criminals in collaboration with local land mafia, thanks to the assistance of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

After four days, monks from the Jalpaiguri branch of Ramakrishna Mission were able to enter their building with the presence of police officers from Bhaktinagar police station.

According to reports, on 18 May, around 3.30am, a group of armed miscreants forcibly took control of the building and kidnapped seven individuals, including security guards, cook, carpenter and mason.

Upon receiving complaints from Swami Shivapremananda, secretary of Ramkrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri, the police intervened and removed the group from the building while also securing it for further investigation.

Yesterday, five people were arrested by Siliguri Metropolitan Police in connection to this property dispute. They have been charged under several sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) including 457, 427, 325, 379, 506 and 120B. The suspects have been remanded in police custody for further interrogation.

It is worth mentioning that Ramkrishna Mission had filed a complaint against Pradip Roy, who claimed ownership of the property. In turn, Roy also filed a complaint against a monk from Ramakrishna Mission. However, after thorough investigation by the police it was discovered that Roy’s claim was false.

Currently, Pradip Roy is on the run and being sought by authorities.