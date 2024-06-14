‘Struggle did not deter me’

Robin Hibu is the first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The 1993 Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) officer was recently elevated to the rank of Director General of Police in the Delhi Police. Hibu (55), who hails from Hong village in Lower Subansiri district, has held various positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Inspector General of Police of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was conferred with the President of India Police Medal for Meritorious Services 2010, President of India Police Medal for Distinguished Services 2017 and Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padak 2021. Hibu is also the founder of ‘Helping Hands’, a non-profit organization which comes to the rescue of people in distress from the North-east. In an interview with Santu Das of The Statesman, he talks about his life journey, his social work and what younger people who aspire to join the IAS and IPS should do.

Q: From a village boy to being promoted to the DGP rank, you have come a long way. What are the challenges you faced?

A: If you dream big, you have to work extra hard. For me, my inspiration was my father and mother who worked very hard every day to meet our daily needs. There were multiple challenges. I come from such a village where there was no water, electricity or road. We were satisfied with whatever we got in the village. Another struggle was finances. We had no source of income so I had to go to the forest department to work as a labourer to plant saplings in the jungle. But all these struggles did not deter me from dreaming big.

Q: How do you manage to do social work along with your demanding job?

A: If one is passionate, there will always be time. I got three medals from the President of India and two gold medals from Arunachal Pradesh. It is also about the state of mind. So, for me, from morning till midnight, I do not know how time flies.

Q: Can you talk about your NGO Helping Hands?

A: Helping Hands serves people from the North-eastern region who are in distress across the country or abroad. The NGO has volunteers across the globe, including the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and France. These volunteers are not paid. Voluntarily they give their time and energy in their respective area. If anyone from the North-east needs help in any part of the country, the moment we get this information, we immediately start our work and try to help him in every possible way. Suppose somebody from Assam, Manipur or Ladakh had been hit by a car and he/she is badly injured or dead and the body is in hospital. Our volunteers help the family to get back the body. We also have a control room WhatsApp number for this. Our operation is very clear, we are not to take over the job of police and administration. We are there for the North-east person for whom there is no one. For people of other states wherever you go in any part of the country, there is an organisation of forum to help them during need, but whereas for people from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and other Northeastern states there is no such forum in other states. So, I founded this NGO.

Q: Many young people aspire to become IPS and IAS. What would you like to tell them?

A: I would say do not only aim for IAS or IPS or UPSC. If you are bright and brilliant, go for the job which you like the most. Don’t get attracted by the glamour or the star and flag of IAS/IPS, go for what you like the most. Three things one must be careful of, especially for our North-east boys and girls. First, discipline; if you are not disciplined, nothing can help you. Second, persistence and third, you have to defer your gratification. Boys and girls these days want immediate joy, they want quick results. Ever ything has its own “gestation” period, you have to defer your gratifications. This life gives an opportunity to everyone, there are various stages. When you are a student, you have to study and when you are a man you have to take care of your family. Do not get unnecessarily involved in unionism. You have to first make yourself capable of standing on your own feet, then only you can lift somebody else. Do not let anybody take charge of your life. Last but not the least, know what you want to be. Do not go by what others are doing.

Q: What do you think is the most challenging issue in Arunachal Pradesh ?

A: There are so many problems, including drug menace and unemployment. But, I am only concerned about education because I believe if you can educate someone, you do not need to bother about him after. If you can provide good education, you have made him/her independent in life. Education is not only for getting a job, it is to make you a worthy citizen. Q: How does Delhi Police tackle the emerging challenges posed by technological advancements that modern day criminals put to use? A: This is a policy matter. I cannot speak on behalf of Delhi Police because I am not authorized.

Q: As you have been in important internal administrative positions in Delhi Police, how do you think operating under the Centre is different from being under a state government?

A: Look, both have merits and demerits