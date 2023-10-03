Rainfall to continue until 5 October ; police to evacuate people to safer places

The police in seven districts have been asked to make people who live in the low-lying areas aware of the possible heavy rain and evacuate them to safer places if required. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the state chief secretary, HK Dwivedi, at Nabanna this afternoon.

The principal secretary of the irrigation and waterways department, the principal secretary of the disaster management department, and ADG (law and order) were present in the meeting. The district magistrates of seven districts, along with the superintendents of police and commissioners of police, were present virtually. These districts are West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah.

There is a high possibility of flooding in these seven districts due to the continuing and predicted high rainfall in upper catchment areas in Jharkhand. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had been directed to hold the meeting today. Mr Dwivedi informed that the India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall to continue until 5 October, with heavy rainfall predicted tomorrow. Rainfall in Jharkhand was measured at more than 50 mm in the upper catchment area today. Inflow into Maithon Dam is currently 60,000 cusecs, and at Panchet Dam, it is 73,000 cusecs.

The release from the dams downstream was made at 1,00,000 cusecs from 9 a.m. onwards today. The state irrigation and waterways department will be in touch with the DVC and Jharkhand authorities and keep a close watch over the situation. The district administration of the districts likely to be affected has been instructed to keep a close tab on the situation, particularly the areas affected by water logging, and identify the flood-prone areas.

Adequate relief materials are to be reserved along with flood-fighting materials, including sand bags. Integrated command centres are to be kept operational in districts. A five-hourly report by the districts will be shared with Disaster Management 24×7, and control rooms will be informed on rainfall, river water levels, embankment breaches and evacuations, if any