Ragging allegations emerge at Ashoknagar College

In a recent incident, allegations of ragging have surfaced at Ashoknagar College. This is just after the tragic event that took place in Jadavpur University. A first-year student of the college has filed a complaint, stating that he was subjected to harassment by members of the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad ( TMCP) while attempting to submit examination-related documents at the college yesterday.

Reportedly, the student was confronted by several members of the TMCP in the college union room. He alleged that he was physically assaulted, verbally abused, and his phone and documents were forcibly taken away from him while attempting to submit important examination papers.

The student claimed that the members of the TMCP demanded access to his phone and documents. However, the members of the TMCP asserted that there was no ragging or physical assault involved in the incident. They explained that the student, who was an outsider, had entered the college premises and was questioned regarding his presence.

Advertisement

The TMCP students maintained that they were merely trying to ascertain the student’s identity and intentions. The college authorities were informed about the incident and the Ashoknagar police station has been notified as well. The college administration is yet to provide an official response to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today filed a FIR against a student organization, alleging that the Maoist backed organization planned to kill him. “Yesterday, I visited Jadavpur University to attend an event organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

While exiting the venue, around 5.40 pm, I was suddenly attacked by a group of unknown assailants, who managed to breach security and were shouting slogans and brandishing black flags. The unknown miscreants belonged to the “Revolutionary Students Federation, an Ultra-Left frontal organisation of the banned Maoist outfit,” he tweeted.

“These people are part of a group who have made Jadavpur University a den of anti-national & anti-social activities. They harbour antiestablishment & secessionist ideologies; who are always criticizing the government… I have lodged an FIR regarding this incident,” he further wrote.