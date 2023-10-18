Puja opening: Mamata reiterates communal harmony message

Bengal’s tradition is communal peace and harmony and the members of different communities work together to uphold this legacy, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said while inaugurating the Durga Puja at College Square, virtually, this evening.

Saugata Roy, president of College Square Sarbojanin, said the Durga Puja enters the 76th year this year. The puja is being held in the traditional way and the pandal is a replica of the Mysore Palace.

Mysore has a long association with Kolkata. The Maharaja of Mysore was a disciple of Swami Vivekananda. People from different communities take part in the Durga Puja.

Miss Banerjee inaugurated the well-known Durga Puja at Mohammad Ali Park.

“People from different communities live in the area happily and peacefully. The areas surrounding Mohammad Ali Park reflect national integration of which we are so proud.” She chanted hymns from Chandi and urged the women members of the puja committee, who were pres- ent to offer flower petals at the feet of Maa Durga.

She virtually inaugurated the Durga Puja at Balaram Bose Ghat Road in south Kolkata, Harish Park and Amra Sakal Palli Samity in Chetla. These three pujas are situated in the Assembly constituency of Miss Banerjee. She regretted that because of injury in her knee she could not be physically present at the puja.

Miss Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja at Nabaneer, a well-known old-age home in south Kolkata. She used to visit the home every year and spent time with the inmates. Party MP Mala Roy, ministers Firhad Hakim and Indranil Sen were present and they presented gifts to the inmates on behalf of the chief minister.

The residents sang a song and Sen sang a song. The inmates of the home visit the house of the chief minister on Kali Puja.

She exchanged pleasantries and prayed to Maa Durga for their well being.

She has been inaugurating Durga Puja from Friday when she had virtually inau- gurated more than 800 pujas in the districts. The journey of virtually opening Durga puja came to an end this evening