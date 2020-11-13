Amid heavy rumours that Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Suvendu Adhikari might switch to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of next year’s election, a visit to his residence by Prashant Kishor has intensified the speculations.

Kishor, whose organization has been roped in by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to help the party for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, reached Suvendu’s home in Contai in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Thursday.

However, the professional electoral consultant could not meet the TMC rebel as he was out of his hometown. Adhikari had gone to Ghatal in West Midnapore to attend a public meeting.

As per a report carried by Bengali portal The Wall, Kishor had a brief meeting with Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari, a TMC veteran. The subject of the meeting, though, was disclosed by neither party.

Suvendu, who is currently serving as the Minister in Charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Govt. of West Bengal, is known for expressing disappointment towards his party for not being given position as other senior members.

After a period of silence, the former youth secretary of TMC has hit the ground hard and is letting his disenchantment with the party known at various independent meetings and rallies. Suvendu has not been seen in any TMC events for some time now.

On Thursday, Suvendu continued with his indirect attack on TMC and and displayed the strength he possesses on the ground. He said, “I’ll continue to move forward. Others will see and get jealous.”

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old had raised “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogan from the stage of his much-awaited rally in West Bengal’s Purba Midnapore district, forcing many to believe that the days of his arrival at BJP is nearby.

Amidst this rumour-mongering in West Bengal’s politics, I-Pac chief Prashant Kishor’s visit to Contai highlights that Mamata Banerjee is still trying to make peace with Suvendu’s discontent.

One of the architects of TMC’s Nandigram revolution, the Nandigram MLA is still a major force of the party’s ground-level organisation in the state. Suvendu’s departure from TMC could be fateful for West Bengal’s governning party in next year’s election.