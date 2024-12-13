Logo

# Bengal

Powergrid hands over equipment to IPGME&R & SSKM Hospital

SNS | Kolkata | December 13, 2024 2:26 pm

(Photo: Powergrid)

In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure, Powergrid handed over an advanced medical equipment, endobronchial ultrasound unit to the department of respiratory medicine at IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital, under the CSR scheme at a cost of Rs 85 lakh.

The handing over ceremony took place on Thursday, in the esteemed presence of Prof (Dr) Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, director, IPGME&R & SSKM, Prof (Dr) Somenath Kundu, professor & head, and Dr Surajit Chatterjee, assistant professor, department of respiratory medicine, from SSKM and Sh. Amitava Barat, executive director, Powergrid ER-II, S J Lahiri, chief GM (AM) and Prashant Kumar, general manager (HR) from Powergrid. This contribution is expected to enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide high-quality medical care to the community, significantly benefiting patients in Kolkata and neighbouring regions by effectively diagnosing lungs infection, tumour, lungs cancer and other lungs ailments.

