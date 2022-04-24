Political violence: Injured victim dies in Jangipur

A survivor of political violence in Murshidabad district today succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kolkata, sources said.

According to media reports, one Sadekul Sheikh alias Gabbar, a middle-aged man, was injured on 18 December, last year during a clash between two groups of Trinamul Congress at Jangipur municipal town. His prolonged struggle for life ended this morning at a government hospital in Kolkata, sources informed.

It was alleged that the TMC infighting-induced group clash was over the construction of a concrete drain at Ward 7 of Jangipur municipality in the run-up to the last civic polls and the deceased was one of the construction workers injured during the clash there. Gabbar’s family members today alleged that those who had launched criminal attacks on him are gleefully roaming around as the local police did not take any action considering the involvement of ruling TMC activists in the violence.