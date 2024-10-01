Police vehicle, rifles seized after car hijacking in Asansol

A police vehicle, hijacked by miscreants, from national highway 19 in Kanksha police station area was seized in Asansol South police station area this evening.

Two service rifles of armed constables have also been seized from inside the police SUV.

Asansol South police has informed Kanksha police station about the seizure and recovery of car and arms and ammunition.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, commissioner of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has already directed a departmental probe against the mobile patrolling team into the matter on how the vehicle was hijacked by the miscreants from the police mobile patrolling vehicle of Kanksa police station in Durgapur.

Asansol South police station said that the motive behind the hijack is not clear as the miscreants have abandoned the vehicle near the busy Hutton Road area in Asansol town and fled away.

It is not clear whether the miscreants have abandoned the vehicle due to any malfunctioning in the vehicle or the police naka checking in the ADPC area after the vehicle hijack.

Dhruba Das, DCP (Central) of ADPC said that the cops are scanning the CCTV footage around the area. The miscreants might have fled by bus or by train as both the railway station and the bus terminus are nearby.

The incident has shocked the people of the district.