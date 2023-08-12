PIL in court over fake domicile racket

Bangla Pokkho, a national organization for the Bengalis, filed a PIL at Calcutta High Court with a complain of illegal entries of candidates from neighbouring states by using fake domicile certificates in the reserved seats for Bengal in the examination of SSC-GD for the post of CAPF constable and rifleman which is under the Home ministry.

For the post of CAPF (BSF, CRPF, CISF etc) constable and rifleman, Bengal has 6,000 plus seats reserved for its permanent residents. By using fake domicile and fake caste certificate, candidates from neighbouring states are taking undue advantage to participate in the seats reserved for Bengal. Either they are forging domicile certificates or they are getting the certificate from the SDO office by providing misinformation. Regarding this, Bangla Pokkho has already submitted deputation at regional headquarters of SSC at Nizam Palace, Kolkata along with at CRPF Bhavan.

Bangla Pokkho also submitted deputation at Barrackpore SDO office with evidence. The organisation and Bengali candidates have also lodged multiple police complaints at Madhyamgram PS, Haringhata PS and Electronics Complex PS, said sources. The Bengali organization on Friday filed a PIL in the court of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. On behalf of Bangla Pokkho Siksha Parisad Sadyasha (central committee member) and organising secretary Koushik Maiti has filed the PIL ( WPA(P)/ 444/2023). Advocate Prasanjit Debnath and Dibyayan Banerjee will plead the case.

They would appeal for a on the recruitment process for SSC-GD-2022 and the verification of documents, submitted by the candidates and for a CID probe into the operation of fake domicile certificates. Mr Maiti, on the PIL, said, “There are a number of fake domicile certificate rackets in operation in Bengal and the CID should investigate them. We will continue our fight against such fake rackets. We request the Chief Justice to look into the matter seriously and stay the recruitment process.”