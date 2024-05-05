People will never forgive CPM for their atrocities: Kalyan Banerjee

The Serampore TMC candidate Kalyan Banerjee carried on with his election campaign in the area, closely interacting with the people. Arindom Guin, the TMC district president, Giridhari Shaw, the Serampore Municipality chairman and other councillors accompanied him during the campaign.

Opposition candidates from the BJP Kabir Shankar Bose and CPM’s Dipsita Dhar are contesting from the seat.

In the last Lok Sabha election, BJP’s Kabir Shankar Bose lost to TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee. Mr Banerjee called Mr Bose a seasonal bird since only during the election time he appears before the voters with heaps of promises, which will never be kept. “He is just dreaming that the so-called Modi wave will make him victorious. But in Bengal, the only wave and magic word is Mamata Banerjee. The Congress, CPM and even the BJP are going hand-in-hand just to stop the TMC victory chariot.

The Serampore TMC candidate Mr Kalyan Banerjee however lashed out at Dipsita Dhar and the CPM party, recollecting the 34 years of misrule by the Left Front government.

Mr Banerjee added the torture and atrocities that the CPM carried out on the common people is still fresh in the minds of people, who never dared to raise their voices against the CPM. Dipsita belongs to the party which has always tortured the common people. Hence, people are not going to spoil their valuable votes for the CPM candidate. The people of Serampore constituency are all set to give me a lead of two lakh votes,” said Mr Banerjee.