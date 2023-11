The Mankundu Sarbojanin Jagadhatri Puja Committee is celebrating its 57th year. They have embarked on the theme of daily struggle in one’s life and the hard work in achieving the goal.

The theme also stresses on acting in earnest for greater humanity. The ladders and chair symbolises determination in overcoming the hurdles to reach one’s goal; the clock symbolises time and that time waits for none, punctuality is the key to success.

It says greater heights can be only achieved by strong determination and punctuality. The Mankundu Sarbojanin Jagadhatri Puja Committee pandal is designed by artist and President-awardee Gouranga Bhulia.

