Krishnagar decks up for Jagadhatri Puja”

For Jagadhatri Puja in Krishnagar the district administration and police have spared no effort in ensuring elaborate security measures. Yet the increasing traffic and crowd dynamics pose an annual challenge. The festival, renowned for its enormous effigies and lively processions, draws thousands from various corners of the district and the state.

Prominent club pujas and the spectacular baroari pujas such as Burima in Chasapara, Mejoma in College Street, Chotoma in Kanthalpota, Patrabazar, and Chakerpara, have become magnets for enthusiasts. The one-day celebration on Navami culminates in a unique two-day immersion.

A recent addition, the ghat immersion sees puja committees and baroari participants joining a grand procession leading from Rajbari to the Jalangi river. Thousands gather along the route to witness the spectacle, turning the immersion into a community event.

The roots of Jagadhatri Puja trace back to the legendary Maharaja Krishna Chandra of Nadia, who is believed to have inaugurated the puja in his royal palace. According to folklore, goddess Jagadhatri was initially worshipped by the Dravida clan, centuries ago.

Legend has it that Raja Krishna Chandra Roy, imprisoned by the Nawab of Bengal, received a divine intervention urging him to perform the puja on the auspicious ninth day of the lunar calendar. The depiction of Jagaddhatri in tantra and Purana portrays her as a goddess with the colour of the morning sun, three-eyed, and four-armed, symbolizing protection for the world.

Riding a lion and adorned in red attire, bright jewels and the symbolic “nagajangopaveeta,” she stands victorious over the elephant demon, representing the triumph of good over evil.