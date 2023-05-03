Opposition unity can defeat BJP:

Chief minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee urged people to unite against jumla politics and reiterated that the BJP can be defeated when the Opposition parties come together and India will win the war against the divisive forces. Miss Banerjee tweeted “India deserved change for the better. There’s no bigger power than the power of people.

On the occasion of Ma Mati Manus Divas, I urge everyone to unite against jumla politics. When opposition parties come together, BJP will lose the battle and India will win the war against the divisive forces.”

She has over and again said the saffron party will not come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Last month, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy have met Miss Banerjee at her Kalighat residence and and discuss the prospects of Opposition unity.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also met her and she requested Nitish Kumar to summon an all-party meeting in Patna. It was learnt that an all-party meeting will be held in Patna soon. It may be recalled that Jayprakash Narayan had called a meeting in Patna and gave a clarion call to defeat Mrs Indira Gandhi in the mid-1970s.

Finally, Janata Dal defeated Congress in 1977 and came to power in Delhi. During her visit to Odisha in April, Miss Banerjee met chief minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed the opposition unity. Miss Banerjee today maintained that the BJP does not believe in any development. “ They believe only in dividing society. They let loose the central agencies to scare the opposition leaders.

The BJP has converted the central agencies into party offices. It has destroyed the institutions and destroyed the democratic fervour of the country.” She said the federal structure of the country should be preserved at any cost. “ India has always believed in federalism. Now, the BJP is deciding what food we should take, and what dress should wear.

It is a party that spreads communal venom throughout the country. They let loose Muslims against the Christians.” Trinamul Congress said the power lies in the people and to save the country change should take place in Delhi. “ The Centre is involved in a series of scams. The country should come out of Jumla policies,” she maintained.

It may be recalled before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Miss Banerjee tried to bring the Opposition under one umbrella. A meeting was held at Brigade Parade ground in which all the opposition parties participate including Congress. But the opposition unity did not take place.

Miss Banerjee has taken the initiative to unite the opposition. All the opposition parties have protested against the highhandedness of the central agencies and political experts said this would be the cementing factor in forming the opposition unity.