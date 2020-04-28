State tourism minister Gautam Deb today announced an online competition for school children from classes nursery to 12. The idea behind the initiative is to engage the students in productive activities while exploring and retaining their creative aspects, the minister said.

“As all the academic institutions and everything is shut down all of a sudden, we are starting an online programme which will be in a competition format. This competition will be helpful in keeping the students engaged in productive activities during their stay inside their houses,” he said today.

The minister further stated, “We have divided it into three zones–Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Dabgram Fulbari block. The activities have been categorized as singing, dancing, paragraph writing, recitations, scientific model-making contest and such others.”

All the students who would like to participate in the contest have been asked to email their work at [email protected] gmail.com or Whatsapp those at 8145794997 / 7797237777.

“Prizes will be distributed to the winners of the contests once the lockdown is lifted and everything gets normal,” Mr Deb said. The minister also criticised the Central government and said that it was not the task of the Centre’s teams to look after people’s assembly in market places and elsewhere.

“Modiji’s Mann Ki Baat is not going to render the nation covid-free,” he said.