One nabbed after recovery of TMC leader’s body

Birbhum Police has taken a stone quarry owner on ten days police custody for further investigations in connection with the murder case of a missing INTTUC district committee member.

Rajsekhar Mukherjee, SP of Birbhum said that Tarak Tudu, the owner of the stone quarry in Mohammad Bazar in Birbhum has been arrested after interrogation. The body of Sheikh Salauddin, the district committee member of the INTTUC was found from the stone quarry after he was missing for about six days.

The incident has rocked the Birbhum district before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Mohammad Bazar Police recovered the body by removing the stone boulders with the help of a JCM machine from the stone quarry.

His uncle Saber Ali Khan is the block president of Sainthia Trinamul Congress.

Sheikh Salauddin used to work as a land broker and crushing machines. His family told the police that he had gone to the office of Tarak Tudu leaving both his mobile phone at home in Suri.

“We have excavated the soil through two JCB machines and pulled out the body from 40 feet deep. Prima facie the accused has admitted that after murdering him the body was dumped in the mines and soil and mud heaped upon him,” the Birbhum SP Rajnarayan Mukherjee said.

He further added that the motif behind this murder is yet not clear and now police will further interrogate him to expose the truth.