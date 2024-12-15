One detained in Golf Green murder case

A severed head was recovered from Kolkata’s Golf Green area, leading to the detention of one individual for questioning. According to police sources, the detained person is a relative of the deceased.

Authorities are investigating whether he has any connection to the woman’s murder. By Friday night, the police identified the deceased woman as a resident of South 24-Parganas. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed that night to probe the matter. CCTV footage from the area was reviewed, which led to the detention of the suspect. However, the rest of the woman’s body has not yet been found. Investigators are still unclear about how many pieces the body was dismembered into or what weapon was used. Police have indicated that the detained individual is a relative of the deceased. They are examining whether he was directly involved in the murder. Investigators are also exploring whether the killing was the result of strained personal relationships.

On Friday morning, the severed head of the woman was discovered in a garbage heap behind a multi-storey residential building in south Kolkata’s Golf Green area. The head was wrapped in plastic. News of the incident caused widespread shock in the area. Questions arose regarding the identity of the head and how it ended up there. Upon receiving the information, Kolkata Police officials arrived at the scene, accompanied by sniffer dogs from the dog squad. Subsequently, the police, along with the specially trained dogs, visited a residential complex in Azadgarh for further investigation. Residents of the complex were also questioned.

