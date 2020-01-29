Slamming the resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed in West Bengal Assembly yesterday, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy today said that no state government can refuse to implement any law passed by the Parliament and consented by the president.

“None of the West Bengal, Kerala and Rajashthan governments can defy the Centre and refuse to implement CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens(NRC),” he said. Former TMC vice president also said that TMC and other parties in the West Bengal misguiding the people regarding CAA and NPR matter.

“TMC should know only Centre could handle citizenship matter, none could intervene into it. This political party(TMC) unnecessary concocting the matter for its political interest which is completely unconstitutional. Miss Banerjee should know about the limitation of her state government,” he said. The West Bengal government yesterday tabled a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly.

The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR. State Parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House. Three states: Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab, have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law. The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Mr Roy also said that CAA did not hurt any religious sentiment and secularism neither it violated Article 14 (A) in the Constitution of India. “Nor a single word within CAA is used to hit country’s secularism. Miss Banerjee and other parties earlier opposed several judgements including Balakot air strike, abolition of Article 370 in J&K and outlaws of the practice of instant divorce through ‘triple talaq’.

However Left Front and Congress urged the state government yesterday to move some amendments to strengthen the anti-CAA resolution. But Miss Banerjee urged the opposition CPI(M) and the Congress to put aside narrow political differences and fight together against the “fascist BJP government” at the Centre.