Coming under relentless pressure from the Opposition, alleging “corruption” and “nepotism” among TMC workers and leaders, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said her government would in no way compromise with any “injustice” done to the poor.

The Opposition has criticised the state government over corruption in distribution of Amphan relief funds. Banerjee said that police are taking action against those found to be indulging in “corruption” and “injustice”. Training her guns at the CPI(M)-led Left Front government for its 34 years of “misrule”, the CM, at a programme of ‘Save Life, Safe Drive’, organised by the Kolkata police, said that corruption was rampant during the Left regime.

“During Left regime, corruption and theft used to be at its peak at the Panchayat level but we have been able to eradicate corruption by 90 per cent at the lower level through appropriate actions. Whatever little remains, is being dealt with sternly. Old habits die hard. This is the outcome of a prolonged practice institutionalised by the CPI(M) during its 34 years of misrule in the state. It takes some time to purge,” the chief minister said.

Miss Banerjee said “There will be zero tolerance in fight against corruption. Police will take action against those found resorting to malpractice and indulging in anomalies in disbursal of compensation. Our government does not discriminate.”

Several TMC party members were either suspended or show caused for alleged acts of corruption and nepotism over disbursement of cyclone compensation. Meanwhile, BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said Miss Banerjee’s initiative to penalize Trinamul Congress panchayat members, councillors and leaders, who allegedly manipulated Amphan funds, is an eye wash.

He said the government has no intention of identifying the masterminds, who enlisted their names and names of their family members for getting cyclone Amphan relief fund of Rs 20,000 each.

“TMC government must first answer why poor people, whose residences were ruined by the super cyclone, were not provided with the relief fund. They were deprived by the TMC panchayat member and civic councillors,” he said.

Mr Ghosh said the TMC chief is now playing tricks to clean her image by appearing to take action against some panchayat members and leaders for manipulating funds.