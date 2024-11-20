NHPC partners with Gyalshing admin for community development

Rangit Power Station, NHPC Limited, has joined hands with the district administration of Gyalshing to implement transformative corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at uplifting the local community.

In a significant move, an MoU was signed yesterday between Yishey D Yongda, district collector-cum-magistrate, Gyalshing, and Shrawan Kumar Mishra, general manager (HOP), Rangit Power Station, NHPC Limited. The agreement is about an allocation of Rs 34 lakh for developmental activities planned for 2024-25.

The initiatives include the provision of a rescue vehicle for the district child protection unit, Gyalshing, which will significantly enhance its ability to respond promptly to emergencies, ensuring better safety and protection for vulnerable children. Modern medical equipment will also be provided to the Tashiding/Yuksom and Dentam public health centres, aimed at improving diagnostic and treatment facilities and enhancing healthcare access for the local population. Furthermore, essential items will be supplied to Ashirbad Girls’ Children Home, Dentam, to improve the living conditions and overall well-being of the girls residing there.

The feasibility of introducing mother pods at prominent tourist locations in the district was also discussed during the MoU.

Yishey D Yongda emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering community development and gratitude to NHPC for their proactive support in addressing critical community needs. Reaffirming NHPC’s commitment, Shrawan Kumar Mishra highlighted the company’s dedication to holistic community development through impactful CSR projects.

These initiatives are expected to deliver significant benefits to the community, enhancing the quality of life and ensuring efficient citizen service delivery across various sectors.