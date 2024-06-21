NFR to resume Garib Rath Express

The NFR has announced that it will recommence operating two pairs of Garib Rath Express trains starting in July 2024. These trains will travel between Agartala-Kolkata and Guwahati-Kolkata on specific days from their starting points.

The Garib Rath Express, train number 12502, travelling from Agartala to Kolkata, will now operate every Wednesday starting from 3 July. The departure time from Agartala is 7.35 am and the arrival time in Kolkata is 2.30 pm the following day.

In a comparable manner, the Garib Rath Express Train no. 12501 (Kolkata-Agartala) will operate every Sunday starting from 7 July. It will leave Kolkata at 9.40 pm and arrive in Agartala at 5.15 am on Tuesday.

The Garib Rath Express (Train No. 12518) traveling from Guwahati to Kolkata will operate every Saturday starting from 6 July. It will leave Guwahati at 9 pm and arrive in Kolkata at 2.30 pm the following day.

Likewise, the Garib Rath Express (Train No. 12517) running from Kolkata to Guwahati will operate every Thursday starting from 4 July. It will depart from Kolkata at 9.40 pm and reach Guwahati at 4.15 pm the next day.