RPF rescues 42 individuals, including 40 minors

In a significant crackdown on human trafficking and child exploitation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 40 minors and 2 women from various railway stations under its jurisdiction between 1 February and 14 February. The rescued individuals were safely handed over to their parents or appropriate authorities for further care and rehabilitation.

According to K K Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NFR, this initiative is part of the RPF’s ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, protect runaway children, and ensure the safety of railway passengers. “The RPF remains committed to its role as a vigilant guardian, safeguarding vulnerable individuals across the railway network,” Mr Sharma stated.

Among the notable rescues, on 5 February, the RPF team at Kishanganj railway station rescued five runaway minor boys from different locations in West Bengal and Bihar. Similarly, on 12 February, the RPF team at Katihar railway station successfully rescued five more runaway minors.

These efforts underscore the RPF’s dedication to preventing exploitation and ensuring the safety of children and women who often fall victim to trafficking and other crimes. The rescued individuals were provided immediate assistance and reunited with their families or placed under the care of child welfare authorities, according to Mr Sharma.