NFR to run 8 pairs of Holi special trains

To cater to the increased passenger demand during the Holi festive season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate eight pairs of special trains on key routes.

These trains will connect major destinations, including Narangi, Gorakhpur, Katihar, Amritsar, Kamakhya, Anand Vihar Terminal, Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri, Howrah, and Jogbani.

According to a press note issued by NFR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the special trains are aimed at ensuring smooth travel for passengers during the festive rush.

Mr Sharma urged passengers to verify the train schedules and stoppage details before planning their journeys. “These special trains are being introduced to ensure convenience and comfort for passengers during the festive season. We encourage travellers to check the IRCTC website or NFR’s official social media channels for accurate information,” he said.

Special Trains for Holi Festive Season:

The Narangi to Gorakhpur Jn. Special train will run every Thursday from 6 March to 27 March, while the return train from Gorakhpur Jn. will operate every Friday from 7 March to 28 March.

The Katihar to Amritsar special train will run every Thursday from 6 March to 27 March and the Amritsar to Katihar train will operate every Saturday from 8-29 March.