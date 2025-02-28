NFR speeds up electrification drive, sets 2026 target

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made significant progress in electrification, enhancing rail connectivity, reducing travel time, and improving freight movement across its network, a senior railway official said today.

According to CPRO K K Sharma, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that railway electrification in the northeast is set to be completed by March 2026. This initiative aims to improve connectivity, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainable transportation in the region. Despite challenging geographical and logistical conditions, NFR has successfully overcome these hurdles, leading to notable improvements in travel and freight operations.

As of January 2025, NFR has electrified 2,828 route kilometres (RKM). The electrification of the Rajdhani route is expected to be completed by March 2025, with full electrification across NFR targeted by the end of 2025.

Mr Sharma also noted that the Prime Minister recently dedicated the fully electrified Katihar-Lumding route, covering key stations such as New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, and Guwahati, further strengthening connectivity in the region.

To support electrification, NFR has set up electric locomotive sheds in Malda, Siliguri, and New Guwahati, with further expansions underway to transition fully from diesel to electric locomotives. The WAG9 series of electric locomotives are currently being used for freight transport, and loco trip inspection sheds are being developed at key locations.

Additionally, the open-access electricity initiative is in its advanced stages, allowing NFR to procure power from multiple sources across India. Several traction substations across Assam are also being commissioned to enhance power supply and reduce the burden on the state’s grid, Mr Sharma added.