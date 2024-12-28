NFR partners IRCON for infrastructure maintenance

For the first time in Indian Railways, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated a collaboration with IRCON International Limited for the maintenance of electrification infrastructure, including Overhead Equipment (OHE) and Power Supply Installation (PSI).

This partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Thursday by NFR general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and IRCON chief managing director H M Gupta.

IRCON, a reputed organisation known for executing challenging infrastructure projects across difficult terrains since 1976, will provide maintenance services in the Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. According to chief public relations officer K K Sharma, electrification works in these divisions are progressing swiftly, with most sections already electrified. The remaining 425 route kilometers (RKM) are slated for completion by June 2025.

Mr Sharma emphasised that the rapid commissioning of these sections has significantly increased the demand for skilled maintenance of electrification works. As electric traction is directly linked to train operations, the maintenance requires trained and experienced personnel for both scheduled servicing and addressing breakdowns.

With electrification entering a critical phase in the NFR zone, railway authorities have enlisted IRCON to oversee maintenance and breakdown services for a two-year period. This decision marks a strategic step toward ensuring systematic and efficient upkeep of the electrification infrastructure, Mr Sharma added.