ER plans 2 AC EMU rakes

Local train commuters could soon enjoy more comfortable journeys in air-conditioned rakes. Eastern Railway is considering plans to roll out two 12-car 3-phase AC EMU rakes in Sealdah Division. The rake will operate on 25 KV AC traction with maximum speed up to 110 kmph with all the 12 coaches being fully air-conditioned.

According to the ER, the AC EMU coaches have four electrically operated double leaf automatic sliding doors on each side. The coaches have wide and large double sealed glass windows providing panoramic view along with three-seater stainless steel seats and CCTV surveillance. Passenger talk-back facility is available in each coach of the rake for emergencies. Wear resistant rubber floor top, aluminium extruded modular luggage rack and GPS based LED displays for passenger information and announcement system are provided in each coach of the rake to enhance passenger amenity and comfort. Each rake is said to have a total seating capacity of around 1,100 seats.

Additionally, the rake has an additional safety feature to avoid fall or accidental injury of any passenger leaning out of the train compartments. The doors of the train will open only after arriving at stations and will close before departing from the stations and remain closed while on run for safety reasons. The control of the door will remain with the driver/guard who will operate the doors of the train compartments.

As learnt, the route and fare of these new EMU trains are yet to be finalised by the zonal railway. According to the ER, after the coaches reach the city, it would require some trial and survey.