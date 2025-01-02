NFR introduces new train time table

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will implement its new train timetable starting 1 January, introducing several changes to improve connectivity, passenger convenience, and operational efficiency, according to Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) KK Sharma.

A key feature of the updated schedule is the acceleration of 43 trains, significantly reducing travel times on major routes. For instance, the SMVT Bengaluru – New Tinsukia Express (Train No. 22501) will now be faster by 120 minutes, the Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar Express (Train No. 15077) by 75 minutes, and the Dibrugarh – Howrah Express (Train No. 15962) by 60 minutes. These reductions demonstrate NFR’s commitment to offering faster and more efficient services.

Advertisement

In addition, the timings of 24 express trains have been revised to better suit passenger needs.

Advertisement

For example, Mr. Sharma stated, “The New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Express (Train No. 12523) will now depart New Jalpaiguri at 8.45 a.m., and the Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (Train No. 12508) will leave Silchar at 7.30 p.m.”

Further adjustments include revised schedules for 16 intra-zonal mail/express trains and 23 DEMU trains, all designed to enhance connectivity and ensure smoother travel experiences for passengers.

These changes reaffirm NFR’s commitment to continuous improvement and passenger satisfaction, streamlining travel across the region.