Mystery deepens in missing bizman case

Sandipan Pramanik, a businessman, went missing after leaving his car with the words ‘Coming from the port’ on Thursday. His whereabouts remain unknown till Saturday. Police revealed that Sandipan resides in an apartment on Loudon Street with his wife Tumpa Pramanik and son. On Thursday afternoon, Sandipan took his driver to Gwalior Ghat in the South Port area. Investigations revealed that he spoke to the driver, headed towards the dock, and later, family members lost contact with him.

Subsequently, they informed the South Port police station around 6pm the same day. The police, along with disaster response force personnel, searched the ghat area. Although Sandipan’s mobile phone was not found, the last location tracked showed it moving towards the Ganges, in the direction of Howrah Foreshore Road. Footage from CCTV cameras at the port indicated that around 1.27pm on Thursday, Sandipan was seen heading towards the ghat after getting down from his car.

A note with the lines ‘no one is responsible for my death’ and mentioning financial troubles was discovered in the car. Before his disappearance, Sandipan had visited Gwalior Ghat twice from his Strand Road residence. When questioned about the incident, a staff member of the undisclosed residence stated that Sandipan left the residence at 10.27am on Thursday. The police are continuing their investigations.

