One killed, two injured in road mishap

A businessman died and two others were severely injured early this morning after a vehicle crashed into a shop in Belgachia, causing significant harm. The collision resulted in one casualty and left two others critically injured, including a local businessman. The incident occurred on Belgachia Main Road, where a small shop stood with its owner and three others.

Suddenly, a vehicle veered off course, crashing into the shop. The impact led to the death of the shop owner, while the other injured victims were rushed to hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that the collision trapped two individuals within the shop, while the others sustained severe injuries.

All the three rescued shifted to a nearby hospital. Locals expressed their outrage, attributing the inci- dent to the lack of traffic con- trol measures in the area.

