Murmu visits Belur Math for first time

President Droupadi Murmu visited Belur Math this morning.

This was her maiden visit to math. She was accompanied by Governor CV Ananda Bose and Arup Roy, state cooperation minister.

The President was received by Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission.

Other senior monks of the Order and the trustee members were also present.

She went to Sri Ramakrishna temple and offered prayers.

Then she went to the room where Swami Vivekananda stayed. She spent some time there and Swami Balabhadrananda, one of the assistant general secretaries, took her around.

She saw the musical instruments, which were used by Swamiji and kept in the room.

The monks of the Order presented her sweets and sari which were used during special puja.

The President had visited Jorasanko Rabindra Bharati University Campus to show her respect to Rabindranath Tagore on Monday