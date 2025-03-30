Prez, VP extend greetings on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

President Dorupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday greeted people, especially the Muslim brethren, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.”

She said this festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion.

“This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity. May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in the lives of all and give us strength to move forward with a positive attitude,” Murmu said.

Extending his warm wishes, the Vice President said, “Eid reminds us of the strength we draw from our cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite us. The essence of this holy day transcends mere celebration, it embodies the constitutional ideals of unity, compassion, and mutual respect that form the cornerstone of our diverse democracy.”

“Let us celebrate the profound spirit of renewal and collective harmony that this sacred occasion represents. May the spirit of Eid inspire us to recommit ourselves to the values that illuminate our path forward and bind us as one remarkable, resilient nation,” he said.