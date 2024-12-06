Aiming at achieving mission Zero Scrap Balance for timely and efficient disposal of scrap generated by various workshops and sheds, the Eastern Railway has achieved cumulative scrap sale of Rs 321.40 crore till November in the current fiscal.

The zonal railway has started the mission of Zero Scrap Balance’ for timely expediting the disposal of all the available ferrous and non-ferrous scrap generated by different workshop and sheds, condemned scrap rail and permanent way materials and condemned rolling stocks to enhance the scrap sale revenue as well as maintain cleanliness achieving scrap sale which exceeded by Rs 70 correspondence as compared to scrap sale during last financial year of the same corresponding period and exceeded the Eastern Railway’s proportionate target by Rs 25 crore till the last month.

Moreover, 38 condemned surplus locomotives (30 ALCO diesel locomotives), 177 condemned coaches and 767 condemned wagons have been sold during the current financial year by the ER.

