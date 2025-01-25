Miscreants break into house of Asansol businessman

Two days after the attack at the residence of law minister Moloy Ghatak in Apcar Garden area, now miscreants have stormed inside the house of a businessman with firearms, located around 1.5 kilometres away from the cabinet minister’s house in North Hill View area raising serious questions about the law and order in town.

Asansol South Police has already started investigations and are scanning the CCTV footages of the house in the resident of businessman Subir Basu in North Hill View area.

Subir Basu alleged that persons with faces hidden under caps and face masks stormed inside his house with firearms. When the residents raised an alarm, they fled. The businessman has lodged a complaint at Asansol South police station.

The motive of their visit is still not clear.

Though Moloy Ghatak resides in his house in Apcar Garden under Asansol South police station, his ancestral house is in Chelidanga area, where his younger brother, deputy mayor Abhijit Ghatak and other family members stay.

Two days ago, a youth had stormed into the house of the minister in the Apcar Garden area with a large brick in his hand and had smashed the glasses in his office room. At that time the minister was in Kolkata, though his wife, advocate Sudeshna Ghatak and a local councillor Sona Gupta were present inside.

Vicky Keora, the attacker has been taken on police remand by Asansol South police station. He has claimed that failing to get his father’s death certificate he went to meet the minister, who is also the local MLA to seek his help.

Moloy Ghatak after reaching home discussed the issue with top officers of ADPC. “Police are probing the incident and have taken him into custody,” he said.

So far nobody has been arrested or detained in connection with the second incident.

Subir Basu, the local businessman, has lodged a written complaint at Asansol South police station.