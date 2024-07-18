Minister inaugurates Karma Sangbad portal in W Burdwan

Law minister Moloy Ghatak inaugurated the Karma Sangbad portal of West Burdwan district at Shramik Bhavan in Asansol today.

State INTTUC president Ritabrata Bhattacharya and joint and additional labour commissioner Tirthankar Sengupta were also present on the occasion.

During the inauguration ceremony, minister Ghatak said that it has become very difficult for unskilled workers to get jobs these days.

“To solve their problems, the state labour department has launched a Karma Sangbad portal through which the employers can directly get the names of unskilled workers registered in this domain.

The job seekers can drop hard copies of their bio-data in drop boxes available outside the office of district magistrate of West Burdwan and also in Shramik Bhavan in Asansol. Besides, they can also lodge through the online registration system available in the Karma Sangbad portal.

“The Karma Sangbad portal was first launched in Haldia and was very much successful and now we have launched in West Burdwan district. It will make the system more transparent and both job seekers and employers will be benefited through this initiative and can find suitable candidates for job interviews,” added Moloy Ghatak.

Though it is launched today, it will be fully operational from 1 August, the minister said.

State INTTUC president said that after this portal is launched, hopefully it will act as a bridge between the factory owners and the labourers in West Burdwan district, which consists of the largest industrial region of the state – Asansol and Durgapur.

The trade union leader has also warned employers and told them to provide salary slips to all those employees who are working in their respective factories of the West Burdwan district.