Minister Basu’s Macbeth jibe at Guv

After chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s dig at the Governor CV Ananda Bose yesterday, following his alleged comments that he would not sit idle like Shakespearean Hamlet to see that the state was up against a constitutional and legal crisis, the state education minister Bratya Basu today said that the Governor was instead looking “Macbeth (Shakespearean character)”, while taking a jibe at him after the constitutional head of the state today quipped that he was not aware of the fact what the chief minister had said but was “interested to know”.

In a sarcastic tone, Mr Basu today said he was looking, as it were, “Macbeth of Shakespeare but not Hamlet. He looks like harbouring tall aspirations.”

Ms Banerjee had on Monday took potshots at him that the Governor was being misled and that he should take a call on whether he would give assent to the Bill passed by the Assembly, which sought to replace the Governor as chancellor of the state universities by installing the chief minister in his place or return to the state expressing reservation on the said Bill.

The tussle between the state and the Raj Bhavan had been intensified after Bose had issued a diktat asking all VCs of the state universities to report to him regarding all financial deals that they have signed and also asked them to keep in contact with him as and when required.

This notification from the Governor’s office had riled the state government so much so that the state education minister questioned the validity of the Governor’s letter to the VCs of the state universities.