METRO TO RUN ADDITIONAL SERVICES ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS BEFORE PUJA

Anticipating heavy rush on weekends before the upcoming Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run on Saturdays and Sundays in the Blue Line from 14 September. On the forthcoming two Saturdays on 14 and 21 September, the city Metro is to operate 262 services instead of the usual 234.

On 28 September and 5 October, 288 services instead of 234 would be run by the authorities. Likewise, 196 services instead of 130 are to be run on Sundays before the Puja. Apart from the timing of the last Metro from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar which is to be run at 9.30 pm instead of 9.27 pm, the timings of first and last metros have been kept unchanged by the Kolkata Metro Railway.

